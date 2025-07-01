[SPOILERS] 43-year-old former World Champion pinned by Wyatt Sicks star on SmackDown

Although the Wyatt Sicks weren't successful in their efforts to capture the WWE Tag Team Championships, they still got one over the entire division. During the SmackDown taping, a 43-year-old former World Champion was pinned by a star from the faction.
*Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the 4th July episode of SmackDown. If you wish to avoid spoilers, please exit the article here.*
This week on SmackDown, Nick Aldis was spotted with the rest of the Tag Team division, barring The Wyatt Sicks. He wanted to make a match featuring one member of each team against the group, and he picked out Johnny Gargano of DiY, Chris Sabin of The Motor City Machine Guns, Montez Ford of The Street Profits, and Berto of Legado Del Fantasma.
The Wyatt Sicks would end up victorious, with Chris Sabin, the 43-year-old veteran, pinned by Erick Rowan. He's a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion.
This was a huge result for the group, who really needed the win after failing to become WWE Tag Team Champions. While they didn't lose their match to The Street Profits, things ended chaotically as many teams got involved.
It was an intense (inconclusive) finish to the match on June 27th.
This week, the group is finally set to exact revenge on the rest of the tag team division.
