A new champion was crowned at WWE Night of Champions this past Saturday in Saudi Arabia, as Solo Sikoa dethroned Jacob Fatu to become the new United States Champion. The two stars were involved in a tag team match during the taping for this week's episode of SmackDown.

The show was filmed after WWE RAW ended because Friday is the Fourth of July. SmackDown will also be two hours going forward. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu started feuding after The Samoan Werewolf turned on the former NXT North American Champion and attacked him at Money in the Bank.

However, the cracks were already showing before that, especially after Sikoa brought in JC Mateo without Jacob knowing. During the WWE SmackDown taping, Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso faced Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo in a tag team match, which was the main event. Jacob Fatu pinned the new United States Champion clean to win the match for his team.

The Samoan Werewolf tried to put Solo Sikoa through the announce table but he got stopped by Tala Tonga (Hikuleo). The latter made his debut at Night of Champions and helped Solo. Tonga Loa joined the brawl and the heels planted Fatu with a triple powerbomb.

