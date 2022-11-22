Spoilers: Popular WWE RAW star has major appearance change after beatdown from Baron Corbin

During the taping of WWE Main Event tonight, RAW star Akira Tozawa underwent a major change in appearance.

Tozawa recently suffered a beatdown from Baron Corbin this past week on Monday Night RAW. He was wrestling in his old gear while facing NXT's Grayson Waller at Main Event. Tozawa could be seen wearing his trademark Spider-Man-inspired shorts while sporting blonde hair.

For the past two years on RAW, starting with the 2020 Backlash, Tozawa could be seen wearing ninja attire.

The former 24/7 Champion also took to social media last week to post a folded-up picture of the said ninja attire with a simple "Thank You" message following his loss to Corbin.

This sudden gesture left many fans puzzled, with some speculating whether the Japanese superstar could be leaving the company. Some believed that Tozawa could undergo a gimmick change, which was confirmed due to Tozawa showing up in his old look on Main Event.

Tozawa is not the first superstar in WWE to undergo a gimmick change or revert to old gimmicks under Triple H's regime. Former RAW Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. recently went back to being Nikki Cross on the red brand.

It remains to be seen whether Tozawa will continue to perform in his old look from now onwards.

