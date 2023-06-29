Spoilers: Referees had to get involved, stop a fight between superstars after a brawl broke out at a WWE show 

WWE has a couple of major shows coming this week as they prepare for Money in the Bank in the United Kingdom. Ahead of that, though, they taped next week's episode of NXT along with this week's show.

During this week's episode, Bron Breakker was seen closing out the show. He was in Shawn Michaels' office and was shouting threats about what he would do on next week's episode, sending out a warning.

Readers should note, the next paragraph contains spoilers about next week's WWE NXT.

According to PWInsider, on next week's episode of WWE NXT, Bron Breakker cut a promo on the show about being in the most-seen NXT match in two years. He also said that all of his matches in NXT were amazing, adding that he had even defeated LA Knight in his first NXT TV match.

The star was then talking about what was next for him when he was confronted by Ilja Dragunov. Dragunov and Breakker have been exchanging shots for a while. Breakker has assaulted him multiple times in the past few weeks. In the end, it turned into a brawl.

This led to referees running down and breaking up the fight between the two superstars. Other wrestlers also got involved and had to tear them apart.

It seems that a massive feud between Dragunov and Breakker is on the cards, as the two budding stars of NXT will vie for supremacy. It remains to be seen how things will pan out.

