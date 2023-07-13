[SPOILERS] The Undertaker gets namedropped in Marvel series, confirming WWE's existence in the MCU

WWE legend The Undertaker was referenced in a recent episode of a Marvel series, which confirms that the wrestling company exists in the continuity of the MCU.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is made up of lots of larger-than-life characters, a trait it shares with professional wrestling. It includes heroes from Spider-Man and Captain America to villains like Thanos and The Vulture. Wrestling also has its heroes and villains, who are called faces and heels. One of the most popular gimmicks in the history of the business, which could easily fit in a comic book, belongs to The Undertaker.

The Deadman was referenced in the latest episode of the MCU series Secret Invasion. During the show, War Machine, AKA James Rhodes, namedropped him by saying that he DDT'd Nick Fury off the top rope, Undertaker level.

"I DDT'd that dude from the top rope. Yeah, it was like Undertaker level. Really impressive."

Andrew OmegA @fashionbombx

The unsung moveset from the Undertaker.

#SecretInvasion DDT from the top rope.The unsung moveset from the Undertaker. DDT from the top rope. The unsung moveset from the Undertaker. #SecretInvasion https://t.co/Gb8si3vfbP

Current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was cast as an MCU character

WWE is the largest wrestling company in the world, and over the years, many stars have made the transition to Hollywood. Others got roles in movies but still remained in the company as active wrestlers.

Current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is set to appear in Captain America: Brave New World, his first MCU movie. He'll be playing a villainous character known as Cobra.

Stewart Lawson @SLawson1417 WWE wrestler Seth Rollins has been spotted on set for “Captain America: New World Order”



It is speculated that Rollins will play the villain King Cobra, one of the leaders of the Serpent Society or supervillain Frank Payne aka Constrictor WWE wrestler Seth Rollins has been spotted on set for “Captain America: New World Order”It is speculated that Rollins will play the villain King Cobra, one of the leaders of the Serpent Society or supervillain Frank Payne aka Constrictor https://t.co/ATulGmzqmR

His wife, Becky Lynch, also filmed a role in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie called Eternals, but the post-credits scene she appeared in was deleted. At Money in the Bank, The Man cosplayed as X-Men mutant Siryn. She also wore a Scarlet Witch-inspired costume during her match against Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series in 2021.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins has worn gear inspired by many Marvel characters/groups, including Thanos, Deadpool, X-Men, and the Avengers.

Which other WWE Superstar would you love to see in a Marvel movie? Sound off in the comments below!

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes