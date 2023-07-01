[SPOILERS] Top WWE Superstars vote for the next Tribal Chief of The Bloodline

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, The Usos were involved in a confrontation with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

During the face-off, Jimmy and Jey Uso said that they want Sikoa to be the next Tribal Chief. While the WWE Universe in the UK was fully invested in the idea of The Enforcer taking over, Reigns simply laughed in the face of his Bloodline stablemate.

The implosion of The Bloodline began earlier this year when Sami Zayn betrayed Reigns at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Following The Usos' loss in the main event of WrestleMania Night One, it was Jimmy's turn to leave the faction.

At Night of Champions, Jimmy superkicked Reigns and was eventually booted out of the group, courtesy of Sikoa, who remained loyal to The Tribal Chief. Finally, Jey Uso opted to side with his brother, as he also left Reigns and The Bloodline.

At the WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, The Usos will face Reigns and Sikoa in a Bloodline Civil War Tag Team Match. Reigns, who is on the back of a loss to the team of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in Saudi Arabia, will aim to get back on winning terms.

