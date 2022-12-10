Sports team refers to former Universal Champion as "The Beef King" ahead of WWE SmackDown

Minor league baseball team the Washington Wild Things have referred to WWE Superstar Braun Strowman as "The Beef King" ahead of tonight's SmackDown.

Strowman has used the nickname to describe himself on social media but is known as The Monster of All Monsters on the blue brand. Braun was a part of the SmackDown World Cup but Intercontinental Champion Gunther interfered in his semifinal match against Ricochet. Gunther cost Braun the match and appears to be trying to avoid facing him for the IC Title.

Ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown, the Washing Wild Things baseball team shared a photo of Braun Strowman and welcomed him back to Pittsburgh.

"Last time we saw you, you were smashing softballs. The Beef King is back in the Burgh for @WWE #SmackDownWelcome back @Adamscherr99!," tweeted the Wild Things.

Braun Strowman reflects on being released from WWE

Braun Strowman was released from the company last year, along with numerous other superstars due to budget cuts.

While away from the company, he joined EC3's Control Your Narrative promotion before returning to WWE in September. The Monster of All Monsters recently spoke with the Toronto Sun about his release from the company and said it was a good opportunity to take a step back and reflect on his life.

“It was a nice opportunity to take a step back and appreciate what I had been blessed in life with and what I had done with this company in the first six years. If you look back, you name it, I did it. I won every title except one. I main evented every pay-per-view, I wrestled everybody under the sun, I sold out every building on this Earth... So it was an awesome opportunity in a bad (situation) to take a step back and realize how blessed I truly was," said Strowman. [H/T Toronto Sun]

#SmackDown

Braun Strowman defeated Omos at Crown Jewel to prove that he is the real giant in WWE. Only time will tell if he gets the opportunity to challenge The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship.

