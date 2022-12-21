"Squad comes first" - Female WWE Superstar tweets a bold message after seemingly being added to the Bullet Club 

The Bullet Club might've found themselves a rare female member in the form of a current WWE Superstar.

"Michin" Mia Yim, who is currently a part of The OC, was recently acknowledged by the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Jay White.

Taking to Twitter, Yim posted a photo of herself with OC stablemates AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows. She tweeted out a bold message on behalf of her current WWE faction in the aftermath of this week's RAW.

"When worst comes to worst, Sqaud comes first. #TheOC #Michin #WWERAW @AJStylesOrg @MachineGunKA @The_BigLG @WWE" wrote Mia Yim.

Check out Mia Yim's tweet below:

A few weeks ago, Yim was brought back to WWE to deal with Judgment Day member, Rhea Ripley.

Since then, she has been associating herself with The OC and has accompanied all three members of the faction in WWE.

What did Bullet Club leader Jay White say regarding Mia Yim?

Jay White was recently in conversation with Fightful and during the interview, he spoke about his vision for the faction.

While speaking along the same lines, Switchblade acknowledged Mia Yim, claiming that the Bullet Club might've found a new member in the form of the 33-year-old star. White said:

"Of course, it was almost a year ago, maybe earlier this year, I was taking about the reach and the vision I had for Bullet Club and where I wanted to take it. That included getting back into WWE like that. Hey, do we have a new member with Mia Yim, it looks like we might."

The Bullet Club's roots have expanded to WWE, courtesy of Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows. Last year at IMPACT Wrestling, they were brought back into the faction by White.

The Good Brothers replaced Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa in the BC upon their return to the group. Anderson is also the current IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion.

Would you like to see more NJPW-WWE crossover? Sound off in the comment section.

