"Stab him in the back" - Former WWE World Champion Nic Nemeth discusses possible backstage dissension; worried about "jealous" takeover

Former WWE Superstar Nic Nemeth, more popularly known as Dolph Ziggler, has commented on the company's partnership with TNA Wrestling. Nemeth has worked for different promotions since being released in 2023.
Speaking on the Off The Ropes podcast on Busted Open, Nemeth discussed the WWE-TNA collaboration with Jonathan Coachman. The Coach shared a preview of the episode on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Nic Nemeth brought up the upcoming Slammiversary event on July 23, which is the biggest on TNA's calendar. With Trick Williams being the TNA World Champion and Joe Hendry's appearance at WrestleMania 41, Nemeth brought up the tension within the locker room.
The two-time World Heavyweight Champion explained that he has to watch his peers because he doesn't want NXT stars to take their spots. It's still a partnership, so they have to be on equal footing heading into Slammiversary.
"I'm watching out for our locker room to make sure they’re not getting stomped over and getting [sic] advantage of either. That aspect of the relationship is very real. I wanna watch out for it. And yeah, ‘Joe Hendry, I’m happy for Joe Hendry that he’s doing this great stuff. He’s at WrestleMania.’ Are you joking when you don’t think everybody is jealous of that position and would want to have it? Yes, of course. It's like, 'Hey, I’m happy for this guy. How can I stab him in the back and take his spot? Let me think.' That goes through my head every day, even though I’m mostly joking for me," Nemeth said.
Nic Nemeth and his brother, Ryan Nemeth, are set to defend their TNA World Tag Team Championship against The Hardys, The Rascalz, and Fir$t Cla$$ in a four-way tag team ladder match.
Nic Nemeth's brother shares his dream tag team match
The Nemeths defeated The Hardys at Rebellion in April to win the TNA World Tag Team Championship. But what is Ryan Nemeth's dream tag team match for himself and his brother? The Young Bucks. On Cut Pro Wrestling, Ryan said the following:
"I have this dream match that I want to make happen with The Young Bucks. I want the Nemeth Bros. and The Young Bucks to collide. My long-term plan is for the Nemeth Brothers and Nick & Matt Jackson to collide." [H/T: Fightful]
Matthew and Nicholas Jackson are currently signed with AEW, so a dream match is likely to happen in a different promotion.
