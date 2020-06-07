Stacked lineup for special episode of The Bump ahead of NXT TakeOver: In Your House

The special edition of The Bump will take place before NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Keith Lee and Mia Yim will also be present on the show.

Two members of DX will make appearances

WWE has announced on Twitter that a special edition of WWE Bump will air tomorrow at 10:30 AM. The special show will be on the occasion of NXT TakeOver: In Your House, and will feature two WWE Hall of Famers.

The guests will include WWE Hall of Famers and members of D-Generation X, X-Pac and 'The Heartbreak Kid' Shawn Michaels. NXT commentator Mauro Ranallo, Mia Yim, and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee will also be a part of the show.

NXT TakeOver: In Your House will feature several interesting matches

NXT TakeOver: In Your House will start from 7:30 PM, ET. The matches include Karrion Kross vs. Tomasso Ciampa after Kross targeted Ciampa soon after his debut. It remains to be seen how Kross is booked and performs in his first TakeOver match.

The NXT Women's Championship will be defended on a triple threat match, where Charlotte Flair will face Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai. Former NXT and Universal Champion Finn Balor will take on Damian Priest.

Adam Cole will defend his NXT Championship against The Velveteen Dream in a Backlot Brawl, wherein if Dream loses, he cannot challenge for the Championship as long as Cole is champion.

Keith Lee will face Johnny Gargano in a match for the NXT North American Championship. Lee and Gargano are in the midst of a bitter rivalry where their respective real-life partnersMia Yim and Candice LeRae have been very much involved. Mia Yim will partner Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox in a match against LeRae, Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai.

The Bump will also feature Shawn Michaels, who recently made a special appearance on RAW to discuss the upcoming match between Edge and Randy Orton. HBK said:

"Yeah, it's a little bit of bias, yeah, it's a little bit personal, but I've got to go with Edge. I'm going to believe that time, wisdom, knowledge, and dare I say, a little faith, gives Edge (laughs), the edge!"

NXT TakeOver: In Your House will be the first In Your House pay per view since February 1999. It will be held on the 25th edition of the original In Your House event.