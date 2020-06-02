Shawn Michaels makes a special appearance on RAW

Shawn Michaels.

WWE continued with the trend of getting the legends back on RAW to hype up the upcoming Backlash match between Randy Orton and Edge. Shawn Michaels appeared on RAW in a backstage segment in which HBK focussed on the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' and shared his thoughts on whether Edge and Randy Orton would be able to live up the moniker.

Shawn Michaels backs Edge to win at Backlash

Shawn Michaels highlighted the fact that he was no stranger to putting on great wrestling matches. Shawn Michaels then picked Edge to have the edge over Randy Orton.

Here's what Shawn Michaels had to say about the match:

If I go through my greatest wrestling matches, let's face it, we'll be here all day, alright! Edge, Randy Orton, you two have set this stage for the greatest wrestling match ever and I've got to be honest, I think they can deliver on it. The question is, who is going to come out on top? Yeah, it's a little bit of bias, yeah, it's a little bit personal, but I've got to go with Edge. I'm going to believe that time, wisdom, knowledge, and dare I say, a little faith, gives Edge (laughs), the edge!

As noted by Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue, WWE has been lining up veterans to show up on RAW to ensure that Randy Orton and Edge's contracted dates are not used up early.

Shawn Michaels is yet another one of a number of #WWE veterans that the company have lined up to talk up the Edge vs Orton match, thus ensuring that all of Edge and Orton's contracted dates aren't used up too early.#WWERaw — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) June 2, 2020

Ric Flair appeared on last week's RAW, and he unsurprisingly predicted Randy Orton to win the Backlash match.

Advertisement

Randy Orton and Edge will face each other in what has been pushed to be the Greatest Wrestling Match ever at the PPV on 14th June. The WWE veterans previously had a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 36 match in which Edge had the last laugh.

The feud was expected to be a one-match programme until WWE reportedly decided to reignite the storyline due to the dip in ratings. Next week's episode of RAW will be the go-home show for Backlash, and the fans should expect Edge and Randy Orton to appear and be involved in a segment.

What are your predictions for the Backlash clash between Randy Orton and Edge? Jolt them down in the comments section below.