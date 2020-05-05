Backstage reason for Randy Orton and 11-time World Champion being brought back by WWE

Orton vs Lesnar

AJ Styles returned to WWE on RAW this week for the first time after his Boneyard match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36. However, he is not the only big name to be returning to WWE TV after WrestleMania. As per WWE, Randy Orton and Edge will be coming back to RAW next week.

The alleged reason behind these returns is that the company wants bigger names to come back due to the falling ratings of the show.

Here is what Cagesideseats (via SNME) stated:

The speculation is that names like Styles, Edge, and Randy Orton are being brought back early due to WWE’s ratings struggles.

Edge and Randy Orton were last seen battling each other in a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36. This was the first time Edge had competed in a singles match in 9 years, and the Rated R Superstar managed to pick up the win as well.

Edge vs Randy Orton 2.0?

Though it looked like the feud between these two legends may have been over at the Grandest Stage of them All, there is a high chance that the two may resume their hostilities next week.

Edge had stated in one of his Instagram posts that he believes the two men are not yet done with each other. Here is what Edge had to say about his program with Randy Orton after their match at WrestleMania 36:

I will always be proud of what we accomplished with some strange circumstances. I have a feeling we haven’t seen the last of each other.

Advertisement

With WWE running low on star power, having former WWE Champions like AJ Styles, Randy Orton and Edge return to the company will surely help boost the ratings and re-invigorate fan interest in the product.

Which other top WWE Superstar would you like to see return on Monday Night RAW? Let us know in the comments section below!