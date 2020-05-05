×
Backstage reason for Randy Orton and 11-time World Champion being brought back by WWE

  • How will the major returns of these former World Champions affect WWE?
  • Randy Orton is one of the biggest Superstars on Monday Night RAW.
Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
Modified 05 May 2020, 13:24 IST

Orton vs Lesnar
Orton vs Lesnar

AJ Styles returned to WWE on RAW this week for the first time after his Boneyard match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36. However, he is not the only big name to be returning to WWE TV after WrestleMania. As per WWE, Randy Orton and Edge will be coming back to RAW next week.

The alleged reason behind these returns is that the company wants bigger names to come back due to the falling ratings of the show.

Here is what Cagesideseats (via SNME) stated:

The speculation is that names like Styles, Edge, and Randy Orton are being brought back early due to WWE’s ratings struggles.

Edge and Randy Orton were last seen battling each other in a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36. This was the first time Edge had competed in a singles match in 9 years, and the Rated R Superstar managed to pick up the win as well.

Edge vs Randy Orton 2.0?

Though it looked like the feud between these two legends may have been over at the Grandest Stage of them All, there is a high chance that the two may resume their hostilities next week.

Edge had stated in one of his Instagram posts that he believes the two men are not yet done with each other. Here is what Edge had to say about his program with Randy Orton after their match at WrestleMania 36:

I will always be proud of what we accomplished with some strange circumstances. I have a feeling we haven’t seen the last of each other.
So this was my Sunday. Actually it was filmed two weeks ago. So I’m officially out of self quarantine and back to being dad. After being Edge for WrestleMania 36. For the first time in a singles match in 9 years. Against, in my opinion, the most naturally talented person in the industry in @randyorton I will always be proud of what we accomplished with some strange circumstances. I have a feeling we haven’t seen the last of each other. And for that I’m strangely thankful. He pulled me to a 40 minute fight after being retired for 9 years. Wasn’t sure I had that in me. Now I know. He pushed me. For all of you, hopefully you watched WrestleMania and were able to get lost in it and try to forget about our current reality, even if only for a few hours. I’d also like to thank EVERYONE for the outpouring of positivity for the @wwe 24 documentary, The Second Mountain. Also, thank you to the ENTIRE team it took to support me and make all of this happen. I’ll get to you all on separate posts😉 It’s humbling. Lastly, stay safe everyone.

With WWE running low on star power, having former WWE Champions like AJ Styles, Randy Orton and Edge return to the company will surely help boost the ratings and re-invigorate fan interest in the product.

Which other top WWE Superstar would you like to see return on Monday Night RAW? Let us know in the comments section below!

Published 05 May 2020, 13:24 IST
