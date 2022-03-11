Female star's first WWE game appearance in 17 years, Ronda Rousey and more included in 2K22 DLC pack

WWE 2K22's latest DLC pack has been revealed and consists of surprising names.

2K22 was released officially on March 11, 2022, amidst fanfare. The long-anticipated game looks promising if you believe those who played the early access.

Ahead of the official release, 2K announced exciting DLC packs for the game and their release dates. These DLC packs will add seven female stars to the already stacked roster.

Former female superstar Stacy Keibler is in this DLC pack. It'll be Keibler's first appearance in a WWE game since Smackdown! vs Raw 2006 (not counting iOS/Android games Supercard 2014 and WWE Champions 2017).

Check out the list of seven female superstars part of the DLC pack along with the release dates:

Kacy Catanzaro (April 26) – Banzai Pack

Indi Hartwell (May 17) – Most Wanted Pack

Stacy Keibler (June 7) – Stand Back Pack

Ronda Rousey (June 28) – Clowning Around Pack

Doudrop (June 28) – Clowning Around Pack

Xia Li (July 19) – The Whole Dam Pack

Sarray (July 19) – The Whole Dam Pack

[Credits for the info goes to Diva-dirt]

Some prominent names are missing, including Queen Zelina, Aliyah, The Bella Twins, Lita, and Molly Holly.

IGN @IGN Logan Paul is coming to WWE 2K22 as DLC. bit.ly/3vQj0ro Logan Paul is coming to WWE 2K22 as DLC. bit.ly/3vQj0ro https://t.co/wF8CSOCrcH

2K22 is one of the most anticipated WWE games in a while

It's not exactly a secret that fans criticized 2K20 for being incredibly buggy. Platforms online are filled with innumerable videos archiving the flaws with 2K20. In light of this failure, 2K21 got canceled. Instead, WWE released an arcade brawler game titled 2K Battlegrounds as a replacement.

The reviews for 2K22 have been mostly favorable. IGN rated it an 8/10, while it has a 96% rating on the Google users section.

Have you played the game yet? Which DLC excites you the most? Share your thoughts below!

