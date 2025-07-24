  • home icon
  • WWE
  • "Standing on business" - 6′0 ft WWE Superstar makes a bold statement ahead of WWE SummerSlam; he was taken out by Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

"Standing on business" - 6′0 ft WWE Superstar makes a bold statement ahead of WWE SummerSlam; he was taken out by Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 24, 2025 11:15 GMT
Roman Reigns and Jey Uso (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Roman Reigns and Jey Uso (Image Credit: WWE.com)

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso stood tall to end this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. They took out Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker to end the show, but the 6'0 ft WWE Superstar has put the OG Bloodline duo on notice.

Ad

Reed and Breakker will team up at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event to face Reigns and Jey. The match was made official after the OTC laid out the challenge in a video released on social media following RAW.

On Instagram, Reed made a bold statement on behalf of his faction. He also shared a photo with Heyman and Breakker from this past Monday.

"Standing on business," Reed wrote.

Check out Reed's post on Instagram:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Vince Russo was not happy with Bron Breakker rejecting Roman Reigns from joining their group

This past Monday on RAW, Bron Breakker stated that Roman Reigns was not welcome to join their group. Moments before Breakker's statement, Paul Heyman offered Reigns a spot in the faction.

Vince Russo wasn't pleased with Breakker's statement. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, he said:

Ad
"He's trying to recruit Roman, and literally the next second, Bron Breakker is saying, 'You don't get it, we don't want you here.' No, Bron, did you listen to Paul a second ago? He was just trying to recruit him into your group, bro. Like, it's unbelievable to me. Like, I sit here as a writer watching this, and this is where I'm saying these are not freaking pros, bro."
Ad

Reigns and Jey Uso will team up at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event against the team of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. This will be Reigns' first match since WrestleMania 41, when he lost to Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match, also involving CM Punk.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications