"Standing on business" - 6′0 ft WWE Superstar makes a bold statement ahead of WWE SummerSlam; he was taken out by Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso stood tall to end this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. They took out Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker to end the show, but the 6'0 ft WWE Superstar has put the OG Bloodline duo on notice.Reed and Breakker will team up at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event to face Reigns and Jey. The match was made official after the OTC laid out the challenge in a video released on social media following RAW.On Instagram, Reed made a bold statement on behalf of his faction. He also shared a photo with Heyman and Breakker from this past Monday.&quot;Standing on business,&quot; Reed wrote.Check out Reed's post on Instagram: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVince Russo was not happy with Bron Breakker rejecting Roman Reigns from joining their groupThis past Monday on RAW, Bron Breakker stated that Roman Reigns was not welcome to join their group. Moments before Breakker's statement, Paul Heyman offered Reigns a spot in the faction.Vince Russo wasn't pleased with Breakker's statement. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, he said:&quot;He's trying to recruit Roman, and literally the next second, Bron Breakker is saying, 'You don't get it, we don't want you here.' No, Bron, did you listen to Paul a second ago? He was just trying to recruit him into your group, bro. Like, it's unbelievable to me. Like, I sit here as a writer watching this, and this is where I'm saying these are not freaking pros, bro.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReigns and Jey Uso will team up at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event against the team of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. This will be Reigns' first match since WrestleMania 41, when he lost to Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match, also involving CM Punk.