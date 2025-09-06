Star refused to cut insensitive WWE promo on Roman Reigns

A star has revealed that they refused to cut an insensitive promo on Roman Reigns in WWE. The promo was centered around taking shots at Reigns's health struggles in real life.
In October 2018, Reigns addressed the fans on RAW as Joe Anoaʻi, his real name and revealed that he was battling leukemia once again. This led to him relinquishing his WWE Universal Title and taking time off from the company.
However, during a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, former WWE star Baron Corbin revealed that the writers planned to capitalize on this and penciled in a promo for him that called for him to take shots at Reigns's cancer diagnosis. Corbin, who now goes by the ring name Bishop Dyer, said he refused to do the promo.
“It’s like taking shots at him about having cancer, and I was like, 'Okay time out. Does Roman or Joe know that this is the promo? And they were like, ‘No, I don’t think so.’ And I said, 'I’m not saying this unless he tells me it’s cool to say,' and he was already gone … So I took it to Vince [McMahon], and I was like, ‘Hey man this is what they want me to say,’ he’s like, ‘Yeah, we’re not going to say that,’ and he changed it,” he said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]
When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!
Dyer then revealed why he didn't take the promo on air. He mentioned that he didn't want "beef" with Reigns because of this script and that all the heat would be on him. Hence, according to Dyer, he had to protect himself as well.
Roman Reigns would return to WWE after a few months in February on the Road to WrestleMania after his cancer went into remission.
Roman Reigns was written off TV at Clash in Paris
At Clash in Paris, Roman Reigns took on Bronson Reed in a one-on-one match. The Tribal Chief ended up coming out on top after delivering a Samoan Drop from the second rope followed by a Spear.
However, as Reigns was celebrating with the fans after the match, he was attacked by Bron Breakker. Both Breakker and Reed then proceeded to brutally beat down The OTC1.
Reed delivered a Tsunami on him after Breakker had laid him out with a Spear. They attacked Reigns again as he was being stretched out of the arena. On RAW, WWE announced that the former WWE Champion was going to be out indefinitely after suffering multiple fractured ribs per the storyline.
This, however, is a way to write Reigns off TV while he completes the filming for the live-action Street Fighter movie. Roman Reigns stars as the character Akuma in the film.
These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!