Star released while partner was not because someone in WWE has a crush on the latter, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

WWE recently released several superstars, including Isla Dawn. Dawn's tag team partner, Alba Fyre, though, has remained a part of the company. Vince Russo hinted that it could be because someone has a crush on the female star.

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn were a part of the WWE Women's Tag Team division for nearly three years. The duo won the Women's Tag Team Championship at Clash at the Castle last year. However, their appearances became sporadic after they lost the title. After a long absence from TV programming, Isla Dawn was released from her contract this past weekend. Alba Fyre, though, remains a part of the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo insinuated that someone in WWE probably has a crush on Alba Fyre and that's why she was kept while her partner was let go.

Trending

"One of them probably has a crush on Alba Fyre? Yeah really!" [From 1:11:46 - 1:12:02]

The former WWE writer also talked about other releases:

"How many times have we looked at people on TV the first time and how many times have we said, ‘That person is never gonna get over.’ Sonya Deville with the half grey hair and black hair, I said that girl is never going to get over. It blows my mind, the time and money they spend signing these NXT people, running them through the process for years and years, finally putting them on TV, only to release them. That blows my mind." [From 1:12:10 - 1:12:49]

Alba Fyre has not been seen on TV programming in nearly a month. It looks like Triple H and Co. will be transitioning her into a singles star.

Please embed the YouTube video and give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback