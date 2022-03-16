Star teases recreating controversial Edge-Lita segment with on-screen husband

Indi Hartwell seems open to the idea of recreating THAT Edge-Lita RAW segment on WWE TV.

Edge and Lita's controversial live celebration segment took place on an episode of RAW in January 2006. The episode gave WWE a huge ratings boost at the time.

It's been 16 years since that iconic segment, and current female WWE Superstar Indi Hartwell has hinted at recreating it. On tonight's episode of NXT, Hartwell defeated Persia Pirotta in singles competition.

Following the match, Pirotta began kissing Duke Hudson, much to the annoyance of Hartwell. She reacted to it by planting a kiss on Dexter Lumis. The two couples then started trying to one-up each other by making out on the ring mat.

Around the same time, Hartwell shared an interesting tweet. She hinted that she wants to recreate a controversial Edge-Lita segment from the Ruthless Aggression Era. You can check out her tweet HERE.

Edge and Lita's live celebration was a huge ratings grabber, albeit controversial

On the January 9, 2006 episode of RAW, Edge and Lita were involved in a steamy in-ring segment, which garnered a 5.2 rating. The episode bagged a 4.3 rating, and WWE acknowledged the same on its official website. This was the first time in about a year that a segment had reached a 5 rating. For those interested, Batista's WrestleMania 21 contract signing segment in 2005 got a 5 rating.

Years later, Lita revealed that WWE threatened to fire her if she didn't do the controversial segment. The Rated-R Superstar has spoken about his romantic storyline with Lita in the past, and it looks like he didn't like it one bit:

“I didn’t enjoy any of that, that was hard. It was a position that I put myself in and thought, 'Okay, I made my bed, I just got to deal with this.' Then I thought, 'Okay, we’re here now. How can we pull a positive? Let’s make some money.' That’s what we did. 'This is the situation, now let’s try and get something good out of this pretty lousy scenario,'” he said. (H/T Sportzwiki)

It's safe to assume that what Indi Hartwell has in mind isn't going to come to fruition anytime soon. WWE has undergone many changes over the years, and controversial segments like the one mentioned above have no place in today's environment.

