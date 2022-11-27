"Started off as bitter enemies"- Becky Lynch reveals the main reason behind joining current champion's team at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently revealed the main reason behind joining Bianca Belair's team at the WWE Survivor Series premium live event.

The Man was the fifth member of Belair's team, which also featured the likes of Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim. Team Belair faced Damage CTRL members Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY alongside Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley at the Women's WarGames match.

Becky hit Kai with a leg drop from the top of the cage and picked up the win for her team. Following their win, Big Time Becks mentioned how she became a part of Belair's team.

At the press conference after Survivor Series, Becky detailed how Bianca asked her to be the fifth member of her team as she was finding it hard. She also mentioned that from now on, she will be by Bianca's side whenever the latter needs her.

"I had a trip planned to Ireland. It was my brother's 40th birthday, so she called me and she was like, 'hey, Becky we need a fifth member, we're finding it hard,' I'm like, 'Bianca, I'm in Ireland, I got this thing to do, she's like, 'look, is there any way you can get home? I'll send a jet.' I said, 'alright, send a jet, send a jet, I'll be there, I'll be there.' So she has become a good friend. We started off as bitter enemies obviously, and I came in and used the fair means to beat. But I've gained so much respect for this woman sitting beside me. She's everything that she says she is. She's The EST of WWE, and I'd be happy to fight by her side anytime she needs me." (0:01- 0:45)

Check out Becky Lynch's video below:

Becky Lynch called Bayley 'a little b*tch' during the Women's WarGames match

Becky Lynch called out her on-screen rival Bayley during the Women's WarGames match at the Survivor Series premium live event.

Big Time Becks was one of the main reasons why Bianca's team was able to win the match at the event.

The Man returned to WWE after a hiatus and didn't shy away while she called out the former RAW Women's Champion 'a little b*tch' during the ongoing match. The cameras also caught the insult that was intended towards The Rold Model.

It will be interesting to see how the company books the returning Becky Lynch in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the Women's WarGames match? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes