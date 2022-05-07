"Stay mad"- Sasha Banks blasts former Women's Champion on Twitter

Sasha Banks took a shot at Natalya following the events of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown.

On SmackDown, Sasha Banks took on Shayna Baszler in singles action. Baszler won the match with some help from Natalya. The footage was later shared by the official Twitter handle of WWE on FOX. Natalya responded to the tweet and made it clear that Shayna didn't need her help and that she won "fair and square." The tweet didn't sit well with The Boss, who reacted to it and slammed Natalya in the process.

"I am the Root Of Greatness. Shayna didn’t need my help. We won fair and square. It feels good to do things the right way. #SmackDown," Natalya wrote in her tweet.

"Acting a mess won’t get you our shine. Stay mad," Sasha responded.

Naomi comments on her alliance with Sasha Banks

Naomi and Banks won the Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 38. The duo have been doing quite well ever since their big win at The Show of Shows. Over the past few weeks, Banks and Naomi have defended their titles against Shayna Baszler and Natalya on multiple occasions at WWE live events. The duo successfully retained their crowns in every single match.

Naomi is seemingly having the time of her life while tagging with Banks on the blue brand. The 34-year-old showered her tag-team partner with praise during an interview with Denise Salcedo:

"Easy, Sasha and I have a history together. When she debuted on the main roster, we were in the faction of Team B.A.D together. I have always admired her, we have had a great relationship together, both work-wise and personal. So it is just natural, she and I together. I have been with a lot of tag team partners but she is very unique and special."

You can watch the interview below:

Having history together from their Team B.A.D. days is certainly helping Banks and Naomi during their current run. Both women are quite familiar with each other's styles and are two of the most talented athletes on WWE TV.

Are you enjoying Sasha Banks and Naomi's tag team run? Will Natalya and Shayna Baszler eventually succeed in defeating the two stars for the Women's Tag Team titles?

Edited by Anirudh