"Stealing my spotlight" - Chad Gable calls out WWE star

American Made's Chad Gable has lately been under the weather on WWE RAW but has no intention of letting anyone steal his spotlight in the Stamford-based promotion. Recently, he called out El Grande Americano on X.

Earlier this year, Chad Gable decided to learn the dark arts of lucha libre and went on a hiatus. During his trip to Mexico, he found a strange man who unlocked the secrets of being a luchador for Master Gable. Later, a masked luchador named 'El Grande Americano' made his presence felt on Monday Night RAW.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Adam Pearce took Gable's note from the doctor and declined his request to compete in his hometown on the upcoming edition. Today, Chad Gable called out the newly signed star and claimed he's stealing Gable's spotlight in his hometown:

"I give this man a well-deserved compliment on Monday night, and his response is to GLOAT about stealing my spotlight in MY HOMETOWN? Any respect points earned have been deducted for the time being. Oh, and @ScrapDaddyAP, I’m feeling much better. See you Monday at #WWERaw @WWE," Gable wrote on X.

Female WWE name wants to face Chad Gable

Chad Gable mastered the tag team division and won titles across all three brands. However, Master Gable has set his eyes on a higher goal in the promotion and wants to win a singles championship in the Stamford-based company. While he's busy recovering, many stars have sung his praises.

In an interview with SHAK Wrestling, the host asked Natalya which male star she would like to face in the company and who could produce a classic inside the ring. The former SmackDown Women's Champion named Chad Gable and believes he can pull off any type of character inside the squared circle"

“Chad Gable. I would love to wrestle Chad Gable. I think he’s so good. He just has great matches with everybody. Whether he’s a good guy or whether he’s a bad guy, he’s just like fun to watch. So fun to watch," Natalya said. [From 01:15 to 01:27]

It'll be interesting to see when Gable captures a singles championship in the promotion.

