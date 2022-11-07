MVP issued an interesting request to fans after some compared WWE Superstar Omos to Giant Gonzalez and The Great Khali.

On this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown, MVP enlisted five enhancement talents to battle Braun Strowman ahead of Crown Jewel. Braun destroyed the jobbers with ease and then hit MVP with several running powerslams.

Braun Strowman battled Omos yesterday at Crown Jewel. The event was held at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. MVP was not in Omos' corner due to Strowman's attack on SmackDown, and the Nigerian Giant obviously could have used his veteran leadership.

Omos dominated most of the match but kept taking breaks to taunt the Monster of All Monsters. Eventually, Strowman battled back after the crowd got behind him and hit a massive running powerslam for the pinfall victory.

Montel Vontavious Porter took to Twitter to react to recent comparisons between Omos and The Great Khali by fans. He suggested that fans making those comparisons should step on a Lego at night while barefoot.

"I hope you people that foolishly compared @TheGiantOmos to Khali or Gonzalez step on a Lego, barefoot!!! At night."

MVP @The305MVP

WWE Superstar MVP breaks character to give advice

Montel has been in the wrestling business for 20 years, both inside and outside the ring. He's been a successful in-ring performer and has thrived as a manager in WWE as of late.

MVP recently broke character to issue a message to people trying to make it as performers. The 49-year-old suggested that people develop thick skin if they want to be a public figure.

"A word of advice to those choosing to be a performer. If you put your talents on display for others to see, people will have opinions. In the age of social media people will state & share their opinions of you & your talents. People say mean things. Develop THICK skin," tweeted MVP.

Omos was dominant in WWE leading up to Crown Jewel. It will be interesting to see how MVP and the Nigerian Giant respond after the loss to Braun Strowman at the premium live event.

