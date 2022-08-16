Stephanie McMahon addresses claims that she was forced to return to WWE following Vince's retirement

Stephanie McMahon recently gave her thoughts regarding the opinions and rumors that she was made to return to WWE as its new CEO.

In June 2022, Stephanie announced that she would be taking a leave of absence from the company. However, a few weeks after her father Vince McMahon retired as chairman, she was immediately thrust into the company's hot seat as she became Chairwoman and co-CEO of WWE.

During WWE's second financial quarter earnings call this week, the 45-year-old said she believes in the company despite those who feel she was forced into her current position.

"Stephanie says she took a leave of absence realizing she needed time with family. She got about 3 weeks. She was not forced into returning, she says. She offered. 'This business is something I believe in to my core.'" H/T Twitter

Alongside Stephanie McMahon as co-CEO is former entertainment manager Nick Khan, who joined the company in 2020.

Liv Morgan on what Stephanie McMahon can do for WWE's women's division as CEO

In a business that has typically been a male-dominated industry, WWE now has a powerful woman spearheading the company into the future.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan was asked if McMahon would be able to help bring the WWE women's division to the next level.

"Of course,” Morgan said. “I feel like over the last couple of years, through the women’s evolution and revolution, women’s wrestling has advanced so much in general. We’re main-eventing, we’re on pay-per-views, we’re doing things that were only meant for the boys." H/T Sportskeeda

Since becoming co-CEO, Stephanie's husband, Triple H, has taken over as WWE's head of creative as well as becoming the new executive vice president of talent relations.

