Stephanie McMahon was almost thrown out of Madison Square Garden for shocking reason

Former WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon has transitioned to a new role of hosting a documentary-style TV show, Stephanie's Places, on ESPN+. The 48-year-old recently revealed how she, along with one of the recent guests on her show, almost got thrown out of the iconic Madison Square Garden.

The former WWF Women's Champion announced her departure from WWE in January 2023, upon Vince McMahon's return as the Chairman of the Stamford-based promotion. Stephanie has since only made sporadic appearances at some of the major events, including WrestleMania XL and 41, WWE Draft 2024, Royal Rumble 2025, and more.

Stephanie McMahon recently took to her Instagram account to share a hilarious clip featuring herself, The Undertaker, Triple H, and several other employees. The Game could be seen calling out security after he mistook McMahon and The Phenom for fans yelling at him. In the caption, Stephanie joked about her husband nearly getting her thrown out of Madison Square Garden, seemingly because of the "bat wings" she was wearing.

"When your husband almost has you kicked out of @thegarden! Think it was the bat wings, @undertaker?" she wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Former WWE champion makes an intriguing revelation about Stephanie McMahon

R-Truth is among the most hilarious characters on the WWE roster. The former WWE 24/7 Champion recently spoke about his discussion with Stephanie McMahon regarding an interesting merchandise idea.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, the veteran recalled asking Stephanie McMahon if they could make a "Little Jimmy" action figure. The 53-year-old stated that McMahon listened to his idea and laughed before turning it down.

"I asked Stephanie McMahon, could I make a Little Jimmy action figure? She said, what it's gonna be? I said, 'Nothing, but it'll be in the box.' She [was] like, 'Oh my gosh.' She laughs. She said, 'Truth, I don't think we can do that. We got to give them something.' I said, 'Well, I guess put a stick beside them or something. They got the package.' She said no, we can’t do that," he said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

You can listen to the podcast below:

R-Truth helped his "childhood hero" John Cena retain the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at the Backlash Premium Live Event. However, The Cenation Leader put him through a table during the post-show press conference. It will be interesting to see if the two veterans compete in a match after what went down at the PLE.

