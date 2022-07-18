Stephanie McMahon announces a new milestone reached by WWE

Stephanie McMahon announced on social media today that WWE has reached a new milestone.

Stephanie McMahon was recently named Interim CEO and Chairwoman of the promotion after her father, Vince McMahon, temporarily stepped down from the position as the WWE Board of Directors investigated several alleged settlements he made with former female employees. The story with Vince McMahon is far from over and we noted earlier that more accusations are reportedly on the way.

Stephanie announced on Twitter today that WWE has reached an incredible new milestone. The Interim CEO stated that WWE has reached 70 billion views on their YouTube channel. It is only the seventh YouTube channel in history to reach 70 billion views.

"@WWE's offical YouTube has crossed 70 billion views - the seventh channel ever to reach this milestone! A huge thank you to our Superstars, the @WWEUniverse, and the WWE Media team for creating and delivering premium content to our fans around the world!"

The WWE Universe responds to Stephanie McMahon's announcement

Wrestling fans reacted to the announcement from the Interim CEO. Some pointed out that they have been wrestling fans for years and congratulated the promotion on the milestone.

A significant portion of the WWE Universe took the opportunity to ask Stephanie McMahon about rumors of WWE RAW switching from the PG era to TV-14 in the near future.

Another fan noted how the most popular video on WWE's YouTube is when Randy Orton kissed Stephanie to further his rivalry with her husband, Triple H. Randy planted her with a DDT and kissed her to taunt Triple H as he was tied up in the corner of the ring during the build for their main event match at WrestleMania 25.

The Undertaker recently gave his thoughts on Stephanie becoming the Interim CEO of WWE and you can read them here.

Do you think WWE should put the PG era behind them and switch to TV-14? Sound off in the comment section below.

