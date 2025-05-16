Stephanie McMahon backstage conversation SAVED former WWE star from the "biggest anxiety attack"

A former WWE star shared details of her conversation with Stephanie McMahon. The ex-WWE CEO calmed her down to prevent the "biggest anxiety attack" of her life.

Saraya, more famously known as Paige in WWE, has been linked to a potential return since leaving AEW earlier this year. Her in-ring career resumed under Tony Khan, but it's unclear if WWE's medical staff will clear her if she comes back.

Amid the rumors of a WWE comeback, Saraya told a story about Stephanie McMahon in an appearance on the Women's Wrestling Talk podcast with TK Trinidad. She shared how Triple H and Stephanie were very supportive of her upon her return from injury in November 2017.

Saraya was having the "biggest anxiety attack" of her life when Stephanie hugged her and calmed her down. The former WWE CEO even gave her sound advice that she used once she came out of Gorilla.

"When I came back the first time from my neck injury, I just remember getting so much love from Hunter and Stephanie. I was about to have the biggest anxiety attack. … Stephanie comes up and she grabs me and she picks me up and she gives me a big hug and she whispers, ‘This will always be your house, right?" She was like, ‘Go out there. Take in the moment.’ She said, ‘If they start chanting, don't say anything. Just take it in, enjoy your time. You're home, you're back. Enjoy it.’ That was probably my favorite moment because it's Stephanie McMahon, but also she was right. It was good to just soak it in and stand there and just feel the love that I had for coming back," Saraya said. (15:50 - 16:46)

While Stephanie McMahon is not longer part of the company in an official capacity, Triple H is the Chief Content Officer and head of creative. He recently brought in Aleister Black and Rusev despite leaving WWE and signing with AEW, so it won't be surprising if he also re-signs Saraya.

Saraya wants to see a Stephanie McMahon biopic

In the same interview on the Women's Wrestling Talk podcast, Saraya revealed that she has an upcoming acting role. She was then asked which WWE Superstar she would like to see a movie made about.

"I would like Stephanie to get a movie. I feel like her life is extremely interesting. I'm sure she's been through a lot. She's seen a lot. She’s had some amazing things in her life too. I feel like that would be a very interesting movie," Saraya said. (20:01 - 20:14)

Stephanie's career has been nothing short of splendid and she currently hosts a TV series called Stephanie's Places on ESPN+.

