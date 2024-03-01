WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently opened up about her experience working alongside Stephanie McMahon and Brie Bella.

In the 2014 storyline centered around Daniel Bryan's conflict with The Authority, Chelsea Green, then an extra talent, played a role in one of the segments on RAW. She disclosed to Stephanie McMahon and Brie Bella that she was supposedly involved in an affair with Daniel Bryan.

The 32-year-old star has now reflected on her experience in that segment. She expressed that both Stephanie and Brie made her feel incredibly comfortable during that time.

Chelsea also mentioned that it was her first experience speaking on the microphone.

"Steph & Brie made me (extra talent) feel super comfortable. I’m v grateful for this moment… it was my first time speaking on a mic," Chelsea shared on Twitter.

Chelsea Green was upset that WWE didn't hire her

Since returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble event last year, Chelsea Green has successfully carved out a place for herself on the main roster.

However, her journey wasn't always smooth. In a recent interview, Chelsea expressed her past frustrations, claiming that WWE should have hired her several years ago.

“I did I actually was really like down in the dumps because they had not hired me yet and I thought that I should be hired, should’ve been hired three years before that,” Chelsea said.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion was last seen in action during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW when she faced Raquel Rodriguez in a losing effort. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for Chelsea moving forward.

