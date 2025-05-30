Stephanie McMahon can instantly be brought in to WWE to confront star, says veteran (Exclusive)

Stephanie McMahon has been absent from the active WWE scene for quite some time now. However, a veteran thinks that she can easily be inserted into a storyline to confront another star, Bayley.
Despite being one of the most talented names on the roster, Bayley has been criminally underused in recent weeks. Her scheduled appearance at WrestleMania 41 was also cancelled owing to a kayfabe injury, as part of Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria's storyline. Since then, she has not been in the active scene.
Speaking on Writing with Russo, Vince Russo explained how Stephanie McMahon could be brought in to confront Bayley after the latter voiced her frustration. He said that Stephanie could be a foil to The Role Model by saying that the latter did not deserve to be on TV.
"All you gotta say is Stephanie McMahon was brought in as an assistant to the [WWE] President to assess talent. That's all you have to say. She is here to assess talent, and then she starts giving them their reports. That's the part, Chris, that drives me nuts. It's there, either you are not paying attention or you can't do anything outside of two people having a match," Russo said. [12:24 onwards]
The WWE veteran is not happy with Bayley's current character
According to Vince Russo, Bayley's character in WWE is currently too stale to be watched.
Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran talked about how Bayley was a great person in real life. However, her in-ring persona needed a lot of work to be interesting.
"I am sure Pamela Rose Martinez [Bayley] is a sweetheart of a woman. I don't have any doubts about that whatsoever. I really don't. Her character's stale. As stale as you can get. There is no meat on the bone." [8:04 onwards]
As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Bayley down the line in WWE.
