Bayley subtly tried to bait WWE creative, points out veteran: "They never call me" (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Bayley is apparently dropping hints about her future in the company, according to wrestling veteran Vince Russo. However, he also believes the creative department has failed to pick up on the cues.

Bayley has not been part of the active scene for some time. While she was announced as part of this year's WrestleMania, she was later taken off the card as part of a storyline. Moreover, her own run has seemingly hit a wall, with her even commenting on her inactivity during an interview.

Speaking about those comments on Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated that she was trying to bait WWE into giving her a push. He said:

"She threw out the bait again, just like Karrion Kross, without them even knowing. She cut a, she did an interview with Van Vliet, and was trying so hard not to say how she really felt. But the thing about Van Vliet is, you feel very comfortable around the dude. So you're gonna open up. And she said it, I don't know why they don't call me to do things. Other people go on talk shows, this and that, and they never call me. Again, there is the open way, there is the alleyway." [10:23 onwards]

The WWE star recently talked about her future

Bayley is apparently close to reaching the end of her contract with WWE, which leaves her future open to various options.

Speaking in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, she talked about what could be next for her. Bayley said:

"I have so many other things I want to make it into. I have a year and a half left on this current contract, so we'll see what happens then. [And then what?] Man, I don't know. I think I've done everything I really want to do, not everything. There's still a lot I want to get done, but done so much with WWE and I've been here for already 12 years and there's a huge wave of women coming in that I think are ready to take over, ready to be in those spots."

It remains to be seen what is next for The Role Model.

