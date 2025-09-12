Stephanie McMahon claims major star got in trouble several times because of WWE

  • home icon
By Ankit Verma
Published Sep 12, 2025 19:18 GMT
Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 41 (Picture Credits: WWE.com)
Former WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon has claimed that a popular star got into trouble on several occasions because of the influence the wrestling promotion had on him. The name in question is former NFL star Rob Gronkowski.

The 36-year-old has often spoken about his love for professional wrestling. He has also made a few appearances on WWE programming, including pinning Mojo Rawley to win the 24/7 Championship at WrestleMania 36. Gronkowski also showed up at a recent Fanatics-Fest, where he came out to D Generation X's theme music and replicated Triple H's entrance.

Stephanie McMahon recently took to X/Twitter to share a clip from Rob Gronkowski's appearance on her podcast, What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon. The Billion Dollar Princess noted that they got into a lot of trouble back in the Attitude Era, as many kids were sent home for doing the crotch chop and saying "suck it" to their teachers. Gronkowski noted that he was also one of those kids.

In the caption, McMahon noted that despite the famous crotch chop being so empowering, she wondered how many times Rob Gronkowski got into trouble for doing the gesture.

"The crotch chop can be quite empowering! Just ask @RobGronkowski! I wonder how many times he got in trouble!?! #whatsyourstory @WWE @Fanatics @EGxo," McMahon wrote.

You can check out her tweet below:

ESPN was reportedly upset with Stephanie McMahon's specific action on her podcast

During one of her podcasts, Stephanie McMahon advertised a VPN brand, stating that the viewers in the United States of America could use it to watch WWE on Netflix instead of cable television, where they have to deal with boring commercials during the shows.

However, Stephanie's remarks reportedly did not go well with ESPN. The multiplatform sports media company recently signed a multi-year deal with WWE for airing the promotion's premium live events in the US. According to Fightful Select, at least one source in ESPN was not pleased with what McMahon had to say.

WWE Wrestlepalooza will be the premium live event to kick off the promotion's PLE deal with ESPN. The show will air live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on September 20.

Edited by Ankit Verma
