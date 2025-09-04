Stephanie McMahon in trouble after recent controversial decision - REPORTS

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Sep 04, 2025 04:49 GMT
It was not taken well (Credit: WWE.com)

Stephanie McMahon has found herself in trouble after her recent controversial decision. A report has emerged about some not being happy with her.

Fightful Select reported on the reaction from ESPN and commented on it. They stated that at least one source within ESPN was not pleased about the VPN ad read on Stephanie McMahon's podcast, which encouraged viewers to circumvent cable and other methods to watch WWE shows, a move seen as a controversial take. The report went on to say that they had not thought that it was going to be a big deal.

For context, this is what the ad read on Stephanie McMahon's podcast.

"WWE on Netflix is truly the best thing ever. But there's one catch. Not everyone gets that. A lot of you are still watching WWE the old school way, on cable, dealing with boring commercials, while I am enjoying uninterrupted action. Let's fix that with today's sponsor, Surfshark VPN."
Fans saw the ad as Stephanie McMahon sending them a message

Fans saw it as McMahon telling them not to subscribe to ESPN and to use Netflix to get around paying high fees. This would naturally not sit well with those at ESPN, and it seems that some are already unhappy. The controversy came soon after WWE moved to ESPN for all premium live events, and with the upcoming Wrestlepalooza debut on the broadcaster only days away.

This is unlikely to lead to anything more, but it will be interesting to see if VPN sponsorships are avoided in the future or if the ad reads are presented differently.

Meanwhile, with Wrestlepalooza coming, WWE is looking to kick off its relationship with ESPN in a big way. With Brock Lesnar possibly wrestling John Cena, and IYO SKY battling Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women's World Championship, there is a lot to look forward to.

Edited by Angana Roy
