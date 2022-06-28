Create
Notifications

Stephanie McMahon congratulates John Cena on his 20th anniversary in WWE

16-time world champion and Stephanie McMahon
16-time world champion and Stephanie McMahon
reaction-emoji
Israel Lutete
Israel Lutete
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 28, 2022 06:34 AM IST

Interim CEO and Chairman of WWE Stephanie McMahon has taken to social media to congratulate John Cena on the 20th anniversary of his debut in the company.

The Cenation Leader had his first televised match against Kurt Angle on SmackDown twenty years ago on June 27. He went on to become the face of WWE and one of the most decorated champions in history by winning 16 world titles.

In a recent Twitter post, Stephanie McMahon congratulated John Cena for his incredible achievement. McMahon listed the memorable moments she has had with Cena, from him debuting as The Prototype to freestyle rapping on a flight.

She ended the message by stating that she is eager to know what the next twenty years have in store for The Cenation Leader.

"From hearing about a young kid named The Prototype from Massachusetts, to having you freestyle rap about the food that I was eating on a plane ride back from the UK, to becoming one of the biggest WWE Superstars of all time, and indeed one of the world's biggest icons, I have to say congratulations John Cena on twenty years. We can't wait to see what the next twenty years has in store," McMahon stated.

You can check the tweet below:

I guess you really were ‘The Prototype’! Congratulations @JohnCena and thank you for your 20 years with @WWE, we can’t wait to see what the next 20 years brings! #Hustle #Loyalty #Respect #CenaMonth https://t.co/r8oc7OPWw0

The WWE Universe reacts to Stephanie McMahon congratulating John Cena on his 20th anniversary

The Cenation Leader is one of the most decorated and successful superstars of all time. So it is safe to say that fans are buzzing about the return of Cena, and many have responded to McMahon's video message.

You can check out several reactions from WWE fans about the tweet below:

@StephMcMahon @JohnCena @WWE Thank you @JohnCena @StephMcMahon for the highs and lows in this amazing career, don't give up now #CNATION 👌👌
@StephMcMahon @WWE @JohnCena Stephanie is awesome! Hope we’ll get to see you on TV one day again! One of the greatest TV heels! Expecting a big night tonight for John Cena’s celebration and then another big episode when Monday Night RAW goes to Madison Square Garden next month!
@StephMcMahon @JohnCena @WWE If it wasn’t for that plate of food we may never have witnessed the john cena of today.
Also Read Article Continues below
@StephMcMahon @GOATGOD_1000 @JohnCena @WWE If he go in to the wwe hall of fame you need to be one to put him in

Cena has shared the ring with countless legends such as The Rock, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels during his career. He is currently scheduled to appear on Monday Night RAW this week.

What happened after AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door? Click here for more.

Edited by Debottam Saha
reaction-emoji

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...