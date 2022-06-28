Stephanie McMahon congratulates John Cena on his 20th anniversary in WWE

Interim CEO and Chairman of WWE Stephanie McMahon has taken to social media to congratulate John Cena on the 20th anniversary of his debut in the company.

The Cenation Leader had his first televised match against Kurt Angle on SmackDown twenty years ago on June 27. He went on to become the face of WWE and one of the most decorated champions in history by winning 16 world titles.

In a recent Twitter post, Stephanie McMahon congratulated John Cena for his incredible achievement. McMahon listed the memorable moments she has had with Cena, from him debuting as The Prototype to freestyle rapping on a flight.

She ended the message by stating that she is eager to know what the next twenty years have in store for The Cenation Leader.

"From hearing about a young kid named The Prototype from Massachusetts, to having you freestyle rap about the food that I was eating on a plane ride back from the UK, to becoming one of the biggest WWE Superstars of all time, and indeed one of the world's biggest icons, I have to say congratulations John Cena on twenty years. We can't wait to see what the next twenty years has in store," McMahon stated.

You can check the tweet below:

The WWE Universe reacts to Stephanie McMahon congratulating John Cena on his 20th anniversary

The Cenation Leader is one of the most decorated and successful superstars of all time. So it is safe to say that fans are buzzing about the return of Cena, and many have responded to McMahon's video message.

You can check out several reactions from WWE fans about the tweet below:

Mark @MarkAEWWWEFan @StephMcMahon @WWE @JohnCena Stephanie is awesome! Hope we’ll get to see you on TV one day again! One of the greatest TV heels! Expecting a big night tonight for John Cena’s celebration and then another big episode when Monday Night RAW goes to Madison Square Garden next month! @StephMcMahon @WWE @JohnCena Stephanie is awesome! Hope we’ll get to see you on TV one day again! One of the greatest TV heels! Expecting a big night tonight for John Cena’s celebration and then another big episode when Monday Night RAW goes to Madison Square Garden next month!

ethan morgan @tribal_chef @StephMcMahon @JohnCena @WWE If it wasn’t for that plate of food we may never have witnessed the john cena of today. @StephMcMahon @JohnCena @WWE If it wasn’t for that plate of food we may never have witnessed the john cena of today.

shakeem23 @shakeem231 @StephMcMahon @GOATGOD_1000 @JohnCena @WWE If he go in to the wwe hall of fame you need to be one to put him in @StephMcMahon @GOATGOD_1000 @JohnCena @WWE If he go in to the wwe hall of fame you need to be one to put him in

Cena has shared the ring with countless legends such as The Rock, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels during his career. He is currently scheduled to appear on Monday Night RAW this week.

