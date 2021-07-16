"It feels like WrestleMania" - Stephanie McMahon comments on fans returning to WWE shows

WWE is set to welcome fans back to its shows this week, starting with WWE SmackDown, which will be presented live from the Toyota Center this Friday. Just two days later, Dickies Arena will host WWE Money in the Bank from Fort Worth, Texas.

Speaking with The Dallas Morning News, WWE's Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon shared her thoughts on live audiences returning to WWE:

"Reunited I think is the best word I think I have heard" said McMahon. "We absolutely can’t wait. Whether it’s our fans, our superstars, our employees, our partners – we just absolutely can’t wait to be back together. We’re coming home right where we all belong. It feels like WrestleMania. I can’t put it into words . . . We were hopeful to return to live events last fall, but that obviously didn’t happen. The world wasn’t ready yet, and the country wasn’t ready yet, It’s really just been a game of timing for everyone, I think. And the time was right, and the time was right for right now."

This Sunday, @WWE Superstars will take over Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX for #MITB.



This week's WWE SmackDown has a stacked card

WWE is pulling out all the stops for this week's SmackDown as it will be the first WWE T.V. show with fans in attendance in almost a year and a half. As announced last week, the SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair will defend her championship against Carmella this Friday.

Also, all the SmackDown competitors in the Money in the Bank match (Big E, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins) will go head to head against each other in a fatal four way match.

Lastly, in light of the events that transpired in the closing segment of last week's SmackDown, Edge will team up with Dominik and Rey Mysterio to take on Roman Reigns and The Usos.

