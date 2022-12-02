Stephanie McMahon hints at WWE getting involved with another sport outside wrestling

WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon recently stated her desire for the company to engage in more tuck-in mergers and purchases. As part of the deal, Stephanie discussed potential opportunities for WWE to engage with professional boxing.

Stephanie McMahon stated during her appearance at the Wells Fargo 2022 TMT Summit that any potential acquisition must "align with our capabilities." While discussing the possibility of acquiring smaller wrestling promotions, whether domestically or internationally, McMahon mentioned another possibility for WWE: boxing.

McMahon cited how, in the late 1980s, former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon consolidated pro wrestling by combining multiple championships into one.

"Who's the lineal champion? Who's the WBC champion? Who's the this — it's kind of it's all over the place," she said. "My father, Vince McMahon, who was the Chairman and CEO, obviously had the opportunity to roll up all of those different territories and create one major brand in WWE that is now gone from a regional territorial content play to a global media franchise." [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

According to the Co-CEO, she hopes to "replicate" WWE's success "in other areas, with boxing being one of them."

Stephanie McMahon wants to host another WWE show in Australia

During the same WWE Wells Fargo TMT Summit, Stephanie McMahon revealed that the company is considering hosting another show in Australia.

Stephanie discussed the company's new TV deal with Australia and how it may lead to another stadium show.

"You look at our new deal in Australia with Foxtel, where we need to bring a stadium event to Australia as well, and how are we looking at that in terms of our international Premium Live Events? How does that work in terms of our domestic strategy?… How are we gonna be able to maximize our opportunities there?" [H/T Post Wrestling]

WWE's most recent stadium show in Australia was Super Showdown in 2018, which drew 70,000 fans to the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Stars such as John Cena, Triple H, and The Undertaker performed in front of adoring fans at the event.

Stephanie McMahon taking the company to even higher international levels and merging with other sports outside professional wrestling seems to be a great initiative. It will be exciting to see what the Co-CEO brings for the fans and the company in the future.

Do you think Stephanie McMahon should involve WWE with pro boxing? Sound off in the comments section below.

