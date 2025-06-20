Vince McMahon is a controversial figure in the wrestling industry. Stephanie McMahon has now made a surprising revelation about her father's childhood.
McMahon's name has been surrounded by controversy over the past few years, but especially since he was sued by former WWE employee Janel Grant over alleged sexual misconduct and trafficking. This also resulted in his departure from the Stamford-based company. Now, some surprising details have come to light about the 79-year-old's childhood.
Speaking on a recent episode of What's Your Story? with Steph McMahon, Stephanie McMahon said that Vince used to get assaulted by his mother's boyfriends for standing up for her. She also said that he was once beaten up and left in a ditch to die, but his mentality was that if he could survive, he won.
"My dad tells the story that he was oftentimes beaten by various boyfriends, etcetera, um, that that were with his mom. He grew up in a in a trailer in a trailer park, and he would always stand up for his mom, and he would take these beatings. And one time he tells the story that he was beaten with a lead pipe and left in a ditch to die. But his mindset was if he could survive, he won. So just surviving was winning and still is winning for him today. And I don't know how you can ever beat someone at the end of the day if all they need to do is survive to win." [0:00 - 0:49]
WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!
Rachael Ellering believes Vince McMahon should never work in wrestling again
Vince McMahon has been embroiled in a lot of controversies throughout his career. There are a lot of people who credit Vince for their success, and a lot of people who blame him for their failures. Ever since the Janel Grant lawsuit, a lot of people have spoken up about the former WWE chairman.
Speaking on The Monte & Pharaoh podcast, former WWE star Rachael Ellering stated that there were plenty of good, talented people in professional wrestling who deserved an opportunity, while the terrible people should be written off. She further noted that Vince should never work in the industry again.
"There are plenty of extremely talented, genuinely good people that are deserving of these spots and time and bookings and all of that and fanfare that — get the bad ones out of here because some of them genuinely deserve to be written off because they’re terrible human beings that in any line of work would be written off and so I think there’s some people that it’s totally justified…. I think Hulk Hogan should [be out of wrestling], yeah, and I have no comment on Tessa [Blanchard]… I don’t think he [Vince McMahon] should ever work in wrestling again.” [H/T: Fightful]
Check out her comments in the podcast below:
It will be interesting to see if Vince McMahon will find a way back into the wrestling business once again.
If you use the quote from the first part of the article, then credit the source with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.