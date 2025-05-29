Stephanie McMahon officially meeting 3-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion in announcement

Stephanie McMahon has now announced that she is going to be meeting a 3-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion. It is official.

Ad

Stephanie McMahon has returned to WWE after a few years away and quitting to focus on life and retirement. However, the star is now working on two different shows for the company. One show is Stephanie's Places, and the other is What's Your Story? Podcast. Both shows feature her engaging in deep conversations with various stars, while also exploring different areas. Now, she will be interviewing John Cena.

The three-time World Heavyweight Champion will be the final guest on this season of Stephanie's Places. She has now been officially announced through the Omaha Productions group that she's been working with for the show. Cena's appearance will bring a close to this season. The show is not yet finished and is likely to return very soon with Season 2.

Ad

Trending

"Wrapping up this season of Stephanie’s Places with none other than 17-time World Champion @johncena. Stream now on ESPN+," the announcement noted.

Now that the show is done, it remains to be seen whether Stephanie McMahon will be involved in other aspects of WWE anytime soon. She has not taken on an on-screen role within the company, except for making a few announcements.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More