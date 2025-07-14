Stephanie McMahon praises 25-year-old star's finishing move at WWE Evolution 2025

Stephanie McMahon was on hand at WWE Evolution 2025, filling in the role that Jesse "The Body" Ventura usually had at Saturday Night's Main Event. Speaking to Joe Tessitore, she praised a 25-year-old star's finisher.

As you likely know, Stephanie McMahon was an integral part of the first-ever all-women's Premium Live Event, Evolution, back in 2018. This time at WWE Evolution 2025, she has been less involved on the backstage side of things, but it only seems fitting that she would be there in some capacity.

Joe Tessitore and Stephanie McMahon went over the NXT Women's Championship match at Evolution, where Blake Monroe betrayed Jordynne Grace to help Jacy Jayne retain the title. After commenting on Blake Monroe and her willingness to do anything, Tessitore and Stephanie discussed the upcoming match, i.e, the Women's Tag Team Title Fatal-4-Way bout. McMahon praised 25-year-old NXT Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca, particularly her finisher, "Sol Snatcher".

There's no doubt that the Sol Snatcher is one of the most impressive finishers in wrestling today. It involves the athletic Sol Ruca going up to the top turnbuckle and performing a flip, sending her opponent face down.

You can see what the finish looks like below as she used it on SmackDown:

It was certainly a busy weekend for Sol, who performed on SmackDown, was a part of Great American Bash, as well as WWE Evolution 2025.

