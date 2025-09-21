Stephanie McMahon reacts to Stephanie Vaquer’s Women’s World Championship win

Former WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon shared her reaction to Stephanie Vaquer's massive win at Wrestlepalooza. La Primera bagged the Women's World Championship at the premium live event.After the match, Stephanie Vaquer shared a heartwarming message on X/Twitter, noting that she realized her dream, as she became the first Latin American woman to win a world championship. The 32-year-old thanked everyone for believing in her.Stephanie McMahon quote tweeted Vaquer's post and noted that she believes in the newly crowned champion. She added that anyone who watches the title clash between IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer will also believe in her. She congratulated La Primera on the historic win.&quot;I believe in you @Steph_Vaquer! All anyone has to do is watch last night’s match with @Iyo_SkyWWE and they will believe too. La Primera es la campeona! Felicitaciones!&quot; wrote McMahon.You can check out the X/Twitter post below:Stephanie Vaquer won a 20-woman battle royal at the Evolution Premium Live Event to book herself a title bout at Clash in Paris. However, the match was called off after Naomi relinquished the Women's World Championship due to her pregnancy. She finally got the opportunity at Wrestlepalooza and grabbed it with both hands.WWE Hall of Famer made a massive Stephanie McMahon announcement at WrestlepaloozaStephanie McMahon showed up at Wrestlepalooza as a part of the crowd. However, as it turns out, she was involved in one of the most surprising moments of the premium live event.Wrestling legend The Undertaker made his entrance before the main event as The American Bada**. He took a seat next to Stephanie and revealed that the latter would be the first inductee into the 2026 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame.During the Wrestlepalooza post-show, Triple H revealed that Stephanie had no idea about the Hall of Fame announcement. The Game added that McMahon was under the impression that The Undertaker would wish her happy birthday in advance.It will be interesting to see which other stars join Stephanie McMahon in the 2026 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame.