The Undertaker returns to WWE; Stephanie McMahon & Nick Khan also involved in instantly iconic Wrestlepalooza segment

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 21, 2025 02:22 GMT
The Undertaker, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan
The Undertaker is a WWE Hall of Famer (source: WWE's X account)

The Undertaker made his return to WWE at Wrestlepalooza. He made a huge announcement involving Stephanie McMahon.

The Undertaker is widely regarded as one of the most respected WWE Superstars of all time. During his legendary career, he was seen as a locker room leader. Although he has stepped away from the ring, The Deadman has made sporadic appearances for the sports entertainment juggernaut from time to time.

Tonight at WWE Wrestlepalooza, Taker's music hit ahead of the main event clash between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre. He rode out on his motorcycle to the ringside area and stopped in front of Stephanie McMahon, who was clapping in the front row. He took a seat beside the former WWE CEO and informed her that he was inducting her into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame. Stephanie McMahon was emotional hearing the announcement. Nick Khan was also present to congratulate Stephanie on this milestone.

Vince Russo believes Triple H, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels are not qualified to run WWE

Triple H has been in charge of WWE's creative direction ever since Vince McMahon left the company. Meanwhile, Shawn Michaels has been the main booker of NXT. On the other hand, The Undertaker has also reportedly signed a contract that has him involved in various backstage roles.

Speaking on The Brand, Vince Russo stated that while these men have had legendary careers, they are not qualified to run WWE.

"I mean, Stevie [Richards], these three guys had legendary careers. There is no question about it. I'm telling you, man, when I'm watching these three guys and we're talking about running a company, I don't think these guys are qualified to do that. Just because you have a great wrestling career does not mean you can run a company. These are the three guys running the company," Russo said.

It's good to see that Stephanie McMahon is finally getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

