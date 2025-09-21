The Undertaker returns to WWE; Stephanie McMahon & Nick Khan also involved in instantly iconic Wrestlepalooza segment

The Undertaker made his return to WWE at Wrestlepalooza. He made a huge announcement involving Stephanie McMahon.The Undertaker is widely regarded as one of the most respected WWE Superstars of all time. During his legendary career, he was seen as a locker room leader. Although he has stepped away from the ring, The Deadman has made sporadic appearances for the sports entertainment juggernaut from time to time.Tonight at WWE Wrestlepalooza, Taker's music hit ahead of the main event clash between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre. He rode out on his motorcycle to the ringside area and stopped in front of Stephanie McMahon, who was clapping in the front row. He took a seat beside the former WWE CEO and informed her that he was inducting her into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame. Stephanie McMahon was emotional hearing the announcement. Nick Khan was also present to congratulate Stephanie on this milestone.Vince Russo believes Triple H, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels are not qualified to run WWETriple H has been in charge of WWE's creative direction ever since Vince McMahon left the company. Meanwhile, Shawn Michaels has been the main booker of NXT. On the other hand, The Undertaker has also reportedly signed a contract that has him involved in various backstage roles.Speaking on The Brand, Vince Russo stated that while these men have had legendary careers, they are not qualified to run WWE.&quot;I mean, Stevie [Richards], these three guys had legendary careers. There is no question about it. I'm telling you, man, when I'm watching these three guys and we're talking about running a company, I don't think these guys are qualified to do that. Just because you have a great wrestling career does not mean you can run a company. These are the three guys running the company,&quot; Russo said.It's good to see that Stephanie McMahon is finally getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.