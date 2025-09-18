Triple H and two legendary names aren't qualified to run WWE, says wrestling veteran

WWE has thrived under Triple H's creative leadership for a while, and it doesn't seem like the creative control will change anytime soon. Meanwhile, Vince Russo believes that The Game, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker aren't qualified to run the company.

In 2023, TKO Group Holdings was formed when Endeavor purchased 51% of WWE. However, the Stamford-based promotion's day-to-day is not in their hands, as Triple H runs the shows on the main roster, and Shawn Michaels focuses on the superstars of tomorrow on the developmental brand.

Meanwhile, reports have indicated that The Undertaker's lengthy contract with the company also has him involved in various roles backstage depending on the situation. Speaking on The Brand, Vince Russo stated that, regardless of their legendary careers, Hunter, Michaels, and The Phenom aren't qualified to run the company. Moreover, he thinks they got their current roles based on their careers and not their qualifications.

"I mean, Stevie [Richards], these three guys had legendary careers. There is no question about it. I'm telling you, man, when I'm watching these three guys and we're talking about running a company, I don't think these guys are qualified to do that. Just because you have a great wrestling career does not mean you can run a company. These are the three guys running the company," Russo said.

Vince Russo thinks Triple H is grooming 8-time WWE champion

There are clear signs that Triple H has pushed talent on WWE's main roster, which he did favor a while back on the developmental brand when The Game was the creative leader for the Black and Gold brand under Vince McMahon's regime.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios, the 64-year-old wrestling veteran reacted to Sami Zayn's win over Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown and stated that the Chief Content Officer is grooming Zayn to become the next World Heavyweight Champion.

"Second, they're grooming him to put the big title on him; that's what they're going to do, and there is no casual fan on this planet that is ever going to get along with that company if Sami Zayn is your World Heavyweight Champion, not one casual fan on this planet," Russo said.

It'll be interesting to see which star wins the Royal Rumble match in Saudi Arabia come 2026.

