Triple H is grooming 8-time champion to become the next World Heavyweight Champion, says ex-WWE star

Several WWE stars have gotten their spotlight under the Triple H-led creative regime, and while many have thrived, some have failed to make an impact. Recently, Vince Russo stated that Triple H is grooming Sami Zayn to become the next world champion in the promotion.
Over a decade ago, Sami Zayn was the top star on the developmental brand under Triple H's creative leadership. Unfortunately, it didn't translate well on WWE's main roster, which was under the old regime. However, times have changed, and the Triple H-led creative regime has booked Zayn as one of its strongest talents on the brand.
Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo claimed that Triple H and his creative team are grooming the four-time Intercontinental, two-time Tag Team, one-time NXT, and the new United States Champion to become the next world champion in the promotion. While Russo said world heavyweight champion, the writer believes the company wants him as the next world champion, regardless of the title.
"First of all, I saw it [Sami Zayn becoming the United States Champion] a mile away. Second, they're grooming him to put the big title on him; that's what they're going to do, and there is no casual fan on this planet that is ever going to get along with that company if Sami Zayn is your World Heavyweight Champion, not one casual fan on this planet," Russo said.
Ex-WWE writer will quit watching the product if Triple H makes Sami Zayn the next world champion
Sami Zayn is arguably one of the best-booked superstars on the current roster, as he ended Gunther's reign as the Intercontinental Champion and The Usos' reign as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions alongside Kevin Owens. However, Russo feels the accolades will lead him to a world title run under the Triple H-led creative regime.
A while back, Vince Russo tweeted on X that the company made a mistake with Karrion Kross and Scarlett. In the same tweet, Russo stated he would quit watching the product if Triple H made Sami Zayn the next world champion in the coming months.
While Zayn isn't a world champion yet, he did win the United States Championship from Solo Sikoa in France ahead of WWE Clash in Paris 2025. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the new champion on the blue brand.
