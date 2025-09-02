Triple H is grooming 8-time champion to become the next World Heavyweight Champion, says ex-WWE star

Several WWE stars have gotten their spotlight under the Triple H-led creative regime, and while many have thrived, some have failed to make an impact. Recently, Vince Russo stated that Triple H is grooming Sami Zayn to become the next world champion in the promotion.

Ad

Over a decade ago, Sami Zayn was the top star on the developmental brand under Triple H's creative leadership. Unfortunately, it didn't translate well on WWE's main roster, which was under the old regime. However, times have changed, and the Triple H-led creative regime has booked Zayn as one of its strongest talents on the brand.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo claimed that Triple H and his creative team are grooming the four-time Intercontinental, two-time Tag Team, one-time NXT, and the new United States Champion to become the next world champion in the promotion. While Russo said world heavyweight champion, the writer believes the company wants him as the next world champion, regardless of the title.

Ad

Trending

"First of all, I saw it [Sami Zayn becoming the United States Champion] a mile away. Second, they're grooming him to put the big title on him; that's what they're going to do, and there is no casual fan on this planet that is ever going to get along with that company if Sami Zayn is your World Heavyweight Champion, not one casual fan on this planet," Russo said.

Ad

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Ad

Ex-WWE writer will quit watching the product if Triple H makes Sami Zayn the next world champion

Sami Zayn is arguably one of the best-booked superstars on the current roster, as he ended Gunther's reign as the Intercontinental Champion and The Usos' reign as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions alongside Kevin Owens. However, Russo feels the accolades will lead him to a world title run under the Triple H-led creative regime.

Ad

A while back, Vince Russo tweeted on X that the company made a mistake with Karrion Kross and Scarlett. In the same tweet, Russo stated he would quit watching the product if Triple H made Sami Zayn the next world champion in the coming months.

While Zayn isn't a world champion yet, he did win the United States Championship from Solo Sikoa in France ahead of WWE Clash in Paris 2025. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the new champion on the blue brand.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Behind The Turnbuckle Studios and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!