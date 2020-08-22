Stephanie McMahon reacts to The Fiend confronting Vince McMahon on SmackDown

The first episode of the WWE ThunderDome edition of SmackDown opened with Vince McMahon making his TV return. The WWE CEO welcomed the fans to ThunderDome and hyped up the company's innovative offering as the next big thing in Sports Entertainment.

However, his promo was cut short by The Fiend, who came out and confronted Vince McMahon on SmackDown.

Stephanie McMahon reacted to the confrontation by sending a message to her legendary father on Twitter. Stephanie outrightly told her dad to stay away from The Fiend. As seen on SmackDown, Vince McMahon was least threatened by The Fiend's presence, which made the confrontation even more impactful.

Here's what Stephanie McMahon tweeted out:

Oh no, Dad! Stay away from #TheFiend

What happened with The Fiend on SmackDown?

The Fiend's confrontation with Vince McMahon was interrupted by Braun Strowman, and the WWE Boss cleared the ring for the SummerSlam opponents to have a showdown.

RETRIBUTION surrounded the ring, and The Fiend vanished before Braun Strowman got beaten down the mysterious faction members. The entire SmackDown roster hit the ring and brawl ensued between the Superstars and the members of RETRIBUTION. The segment ended with Braun Strowman attacking Drew Gulak and Jey Uso.

However, Braun Strowman wasn't done with Bray Wyatt as the Universal Champion attacked the #1 contender inside the Firefly Fun House later on the show. Wyatt and Strowman brawled in the backstage area before The Monster Among Men sent Bray crashing onto the concrete floor from the loading dock.

Several WWE officials led by Adam Pearce checked on Wyatt, and an ambulance backed up. Bray Wyatt was loaded onto a stretcher before being placed inside the ambulance. The ambulance, however, stopped and began moving backward. The door opened, and The Fiend stood at the entrance. The show went off the air with an image of The Fiend laughing with his tongue out!

The interaction between The Fiend and Vince McMahon was really brief as it segued to the next and more important part of the segment on SmackDown.

The Fiend will take on Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, and it should make for an exciting viewing under the WWE ThunderDome theme at the Amway Center.