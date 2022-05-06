Stephanie McMahon receives Variety's 2022 Women's Impact Honorees

Stephanie McMahon was named one of Variety's 2022 Women's Impact Honorees.

The Chief Brand Officer has come a long way in her WWE career both as a competitor and authority figure. From being a catalog model for WWE, a receptionist, superstar, and eventual CBO, McMahon showcased that she is fit for whatever position she is placed in.

This was highlighted recently as she was awarded one of Variety's 2022 Women's Impact honorees for her impact in the field of media. In the article, the brand stated how she leads the company's global brand, sales, and partnerships. She is the one who continuously pushes her female superstars into the spotlight.

"McMahon leads the company’s global brand strength and growth, overseeing marketing, creative services and global sales and partnerships.While she sometimes still plays a character in front of the camera, her focus is behind the scenes — and shining the light on the female performers as the driving force behind WWE’s Women’s Evolution. This year, she over saw WrestleMania 38... WWE’s highest-grossing and most-attended event in company history with more than 150,000 fans.

variety.com/lists/new-york… From the boardroom to the TV screen and everywhere in between, women are changing the world. Congratulations to everyone included in @Variety 's 2022 New York Women's Impact Report - I am honored to be in the company of so many strong women! From the boardroom to the TV screen and everywhere in between, women are changing the world. Congratulations to everyone included in @Variety's 2022 New York Women's Impact Report - I am honored to be in the company of so many strong women!variety.com/lists/new-york…

McMahon was announced as the company's CBO on December 4, 2013.

Stephanie McMahon on the biggest challenge ahead

The former champion oversees a lot of the things happening backstage. Just recently, during the company's Q1 Earnings Call, she expressed successful feedback about the latest WWE 2K game and the possibility of branching into the metaverse.

In the same article, when asked about the biggest challenge she will be facing, the WWE officer stated how it will be in regards to the advancement of AI and the digital transition.

“Navigating the digital transition from web 2.0 to web3, blockchain, the continued advancement of AI and what that looks like across business and our society in general"

Despite being an active member of the company, Stephanie McMahon is a mother to her three kids. When talking about legendary and remarkable women in the industry, her name will definitely be mentioned in the conversation first.

