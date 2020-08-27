On Friday, WWE made their debut in the new WWE ThunderDome for SmackDown. Since then, they have filmed their WWE SmackDown, SummerSlam, and RAW events at the ThunderDome. Thanks to the new concept introduced by WWE, fans have been able to come back safely to the audience virtually, with fans from all over the world getting a chance to be a part of the virtual audience in WWE. Now, Stephanie McMahon has released a statement on WWE using the ThunderDome to bring the audience back to their shows.

Stephanie McMahon on the WWE ThunderDome

Stephanie McMahon, the Chief Brand Officer of WWE released a statement where she talked about the debut of the concept, thanking WWE's media partners and other media groups all over the world for the support shown over the past five months. She also talked about bringing the fanbase back to WWE has led to the energy of WWE shows to increase once again.

You can check out the full statement here.

Last week we debuted “WWE ThunderDome” to the world, as we took residency at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida with a state-of-the-art set, lasers, drone cameras, pyrotechnics, smoke effects, virtual reality, and most importantly, 1,000+ virtual fans in attendance at any given time via proprietary technology provided from The Famous Group. The spectacle and energy have returned to WWE, and it feels great to watch.

Thank you to our media partners at FOX, NBCUniversal, BT, and all around the world, for your support over the past five months as we produced seven hours of weekly, in-ring content from our WWE Performance Center. I’d also like to thank our brand partners including Cricket Wireless, World of Tanks, Hyundai, 2K, Good Humor, Applebee’s, Nissin Cup Noodles, Welch’s and Hulu, for your support of SummerSlam and NXT TakeOver 30 this past weekend.

We are very excited to share this most recent evolution in our in-ring product with you and offer new and exciting ways to engage with you and our global fan base.

Vince McMahon himself kicked off WWE on Friday Night SmackDown, when he came out to welcome the fans, before being confronted by The Fiend.

Now, WWE is looking to improve on the concept and ensure that fans are not able to displate inappropriate messages.