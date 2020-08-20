Stephanie McMahon reveals why Becky Lynch had heat in the WWE

Stephanie McMahon, before dawning the role of Chief Brand Officer, was a WWE female Superstar. The Million Dollar Princess played a vital role in elevating the status of women's wrestling in the WWE both as a wrestler and an authoritative figure. As a part of The Authority, Stephanie McMahon rubbed many babyfaces the wrong way. One such woman who McMahon agitated was The Man, Becky Lynch.

Stephanie McMahon and Becky Lynch's confrontation took place weeks before WrestleMania 35. Lynch refused medical attention when McMahon and Triple H made it compulsory for her to clear a physical before her match against Ronda Rousey. Following the attack, Vince McMahon suspended Becky Lynch for sixty days.

Vince McMahon announced that Charlotte Flair would replace Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35's main event. Becky Lynch's suspension was lifted by Stephanie McMahon on Ronda Rousey's request. Becky Lynch then beat Flair at WWE Fastlane and reclaimed her spot in the WrestleMania main event.

Stephanie McMahon on Becky Lynch having heat

Stephanie McMahon was in conversation with Digital Spy earlier. During the interview, the WWE Chief Brand Officer revealed that not many women were happy about the fact that Becky Lynch called herself The Man.

"('The Man) really was was her idea. It's funny because some women were very against it like, 'Why do you have to call yourself the man? Why can't you be The Woman.' But she just didn't take it, you know, too literally. The whole point was to turn that nomenclature on its ear, right, because everyone says, 'oh the biggest, the most successful person in the room is The Man. Well, why can't The Man be a woman?"

Currently, The Man is on a hiatus from WWE TV. On the WWE RAW after the Money In The Bank PPV, Becky Lynch handed over the WWE RAW Women's Championship to the winner of the Money In The Bank Ladder Match, Asuka. After relinquishing the Title, Becky Lynch announced that she was taking time away from WWE due to pregnancy.

Recently, Seth Rollins gave the fans a health update on Becky Lynch.