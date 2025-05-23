Stephanie McMahon reveals Liv Morgan's incredibly kind gesture - 'Has a big heart"

Stephanie McMahon recently revealed a kind gesture made by Liv Morgan, which is sure to win over the internet. The former WWE CEO disclosed that Morgan had recently donated generously to her daughter's animal rescue charity.

The former Women's World Champion is one of the busiest performers in WWE. Not only has she grown to become one of the company's most popular acts, but Morgan has seen Hollywood knocking on her door. She recently finished shooting her first movie, Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, directed by the great Takashi Miike.

On the latest episode of her new podcast show, What's Your Story with Stephanie McMahon, the wrestling legend shared a heartwarming story about Liv Morgan. McMahon revealed that the Judgment Day member deeply cared about animals and that she made a donation to a rescue charity that her daughter ran.

"My daughter has an animal rescue, and through this experience (Liv saving a stray cat in Saudi Arabia), Liv I guess realized that she loves rescuing animals, and so she donated to my daughter's charity, which I thought was really sweet. Thought that was cool. Obviously has a big heart." (H/T - WrestleTalk)

Vince Russo on WWE building to Liv Morgan vs. Roxanne Perez in WWE

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo spoke about Roxanne Perez's inclusion in the Judgment Day storyline on Monday nights. Russo stated that even though he wasn't much impressed with Perez's work so far, he could see her getting into a marquee feud with Morgan upon her return.

"I'm just looking at this Rosie [Roxanne] Perez and she's like every other female wrestler I've seen for the last three years. There's no character, there's absolutely nothing there. And oh my god, that's going to be the big story. She's going to be in the clubhouse and then Liv is going to come back in four weeks when she's done shooting her movie. That's the big story. And Liv's going to say, 'What is she doing here?' And then Liv and Rosie [Roxanne] are going to have an angle," Russo said.

Liv Morgan was on a short hiatus from WWE to shoot for her aforementioned debut movie. However, she's now back in the USA and could appear on TV anytime soon.

