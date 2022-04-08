Stephanie McMahon reveals major facts about the success of WWE WrestleMania 38

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon issued an e-mail touting WrestleMania 38's colossal success, calling it "the highest-grossing and most-attended event in the company's history."

The two-night extravaganza emanated from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and was headlined by "The Greatest WrestleMania Match Ever" between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. The event also showcased a couple of celebrities in action as Jonny Knoxville and Logan Paul stepped inside the squared circle.

Stephanie McMahon noted in an email that the event was attended by 156,352 total fans and drew 13.3 million in-airing social media interactions, making it the second-most engaging show of all time.

Stephanie also touted new partnership and programming deals. This included coming together with Fanatics in a long-term deal for e-commerce, licensed merchandise and collectibles.

The former RAW commissioner ended the letter by thanking the fans and partners for their support, before quoting a 33-year-old female wrestling fan who said:

“This event hit all my emotions. I laughed, I cried, I cheered, I yelled until my voice was gone. I loved every second of this and it’s why I’ve loved WWE for over 20 years.”

Stephanie McMahon introduced Gable Steveson at WWE WrestleMania 38

Stephanie McMahon made her presence felt at this year's WrestleMania as she came out to thank the fans for their presence. The WWE Chief Brand Officer went on to give fans a glimpse of the future as she introduced Olympic gold medalist and two-time NCAA champion, Gable Steveson.

Gable was signed by the company in 2021 to an NIL (Next In Line) deal, becoming the second Olympic gold medalist to be signed by the company after Kurt Angle.

Steveson was drafted to the RAW brand as part of the 2021 Draft. The Olympic gold medalist announced himself on the Grandest Stage on Night Two as he confronted Chad Gable after the latter's bout. Steveson went on to lay out the former RAW Tag Team Champion with a suplex before sharing a moment with RK-Bro and The Street Profits.

