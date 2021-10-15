Stephanie McMahon reveals why she thanked three WWE Superstars backstage at WrestleMania

WrestleMania 35 was a pivotal moment in WWE history that Stephanie McMahon will never forget.

Stephanie McMahon and Becky Lynch recently appeared at the Sports Business Journal World Congress of Sport to discuss the women's evolution in WWE.

When talking about the first women's main event at WrestleMania 35, Stephanie revealed she pulled all three women aside before the match and thanked them for making history.

"I actually pulled Becky, Charlotte, and Ronda Rousey, who were the triple threat at MetLife Stadium in 2019," Stephanie McMahon began. "Before the show, I pulled them aside, and I just thanked them because when I was a little girl growing up, I could never have imagined seeing women such an integral part of the show and indeed the main event."

Stephanie McMahon knows how vital that WrestleMania moment was to her daughters

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H's three daughters sat front row at WrestleMania 35 and witnessed Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair make history. It's something that McMahon never thought would be possible growing up in the business.

"And for my three little girls that were going to be sitting in the front row that night, they were going to see those three women main eventing Wrestlemania because that's just the way it is," Stephanie McMahon continued. "And that was a really pivotal moment."

