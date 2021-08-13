Stephanie McMahon on which WWE Superstar inspires her

Stephanie McMahon is inspired by former WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

This afternoon on social media, Stephanie McMahon took part in the Voices of Courage social media campaign that features stories of women inspiring other women for the past 70 years. McMahon chose none other than Ronda Rousey as the woman who inspires her.

"The baddest woman on the planet @RondaRousey inspires me. 1st American woman to medal in Judo at Olympics, changed the face of MMA, advocates for mental health & equality, & most importantly, is unapologetically herself. @AllWomeninMedia #VoicesofCourage," Stephanie McMahon tweeted.

The baddest woman on the planet @RondaRousey inspires me. 1st American woman to medal in Judo at Olympics, changed the face of MMA, advocates for mental health & equality, & most importantly, is unapologetically herself. @AllWomeninMedia #VoicesofCourage https://t.co/cGn4cOdFz0 pic.twitter.com/mFL030Kn85 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) August 12, 2021

Ronda Rousey inspires Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon was involved in Ronda Rousey's first WWE match at WrestleMania 34 in 2018.

Ronda Rousey teamed up with Kurt Angle to take on Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. It was a match which many critics hailed as one of the greatest debuts in professional wrestling history.

After which, Rousey worked a full-time WWE schedule for the entire year, which led her to headline WrestleMania 35 in a winner-take-all triple threat match with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

It was reported at the time that Rousey would be taking time off from WWE to start a family, and while it took some time, Rousey is now pregnant and expecting her first child later this year.

While it's unknown when Rousey will return, Stephanie McMahon and others in WWE management have confirmed on several occasions that she will eventually return to the company sometime down the road.

Perhaps Rousey's eventual return will be enough to bring Stephanie McMahon back to WWE television as a character to continue the rivalry between the two women at that point.

What do you think of Stephanie McMahon's pick? Does Ronda Rousey inspire you? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Rohit Mishra