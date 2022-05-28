Former 10-time Champion weighs in on Stephanie McMahon's break from WWE

IMPACT Wrestling producer Lance Storm talks about Stephanie McMahon's current break from WWE.

The McMahons have been running the WWE for almost five decades. Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H have worked on-screen and off-screen to deliver the best product possible.

It came as a shock when Stephanie announced she was stepping down from her duties in the WWE. Several members of the locker room reacted to McMahon stepping down. On a recent episode of The Ariel Helwani Show, Storm weighed in on why Stephanie took a break from WWE:

“I wouldn’t be surprised with Steph and Hunter [Triple H], that they’re falling victims to the all or nothing mentality, and when you’re in WWE, man, you’re in WWE. It’s a 24/7 lifestyle and I can see where Hunter led that 24/7 lifestyle, and he’s got a family he’s got to try to, you know, be a part of as well that he rode that until he almost physically broke...I believe Hunter is coming back and doing more, and maybe Steph decided, you know, Hunter had however long he had off. I don’t know what it was. Maybe she’s like, ‘I need that too.'” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family. As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family.

It'll be interesting to see how WWE decides to work without McMahon and fill the role of Chief Branding Officer with another employee.

Backstage plans for WWE following Stephanie McMahon's exit

The life of a WWE Superstar isn't as easy as it looks. Earlier this month, Stephanie announced an indefinite leave of absence from the promotion. She also explained that the decision was taken to focus on her family.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, it was stated in the company's meeting that Stephanie "needed time" after going through a tough time regarding her husband's health over the last year. It was added that while the company will hire new people to fill her roles, they will not be starting for a few weeks:

"In regard to Stephanie McMahon, it was stated that she "needed time" after everything her family had been through over the last year (obviously, the Paul Levesque health issues) and that there would be a few future hires to help fill her roles but those won't be happening for a few weeks." – Report (PWI Insider)

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon What an incredible time we had at @ChrisStapleton this weekend! @TripleH and I enjoyed every minute! Thank you to Chris, the band, crew and entire team for having us! What an incredible time we had at @ChrisStapleton this weekend! @TripleH and I enjoyed every minute! Thank you to Chris, the band, crew and entire team for having us! https://t.co/DemUcjQBsa

It'll be interesting to see how long McMahon takes to return and resume her duties. Interestingly, Triple H has returned to WWE to work in a new role.

