Stephanie McMahon's reaction to finding out former WWE head writer was a "fan"

Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz opened up about how Stephanie McMahon reacted when she found out that he was a wrestling fan.

The writer joined the company in the early-2000s and was fired from WWE on October 8, 2012. Over the 10 years that he worked for the company, he was responsible for many of the iconic angles and storylines of the Ruthless Aggression Era and the PG Era.

Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz recently spoke about his experiences backstage in the company in an interview with Ariel Helwani. He opened up about when he was first receiving a backstage tour from Stephanie McMahon herself, and what she said when she found out that Brian was a wrestling fan after he referenced her angle with The Undertaker.

"When Stephanie first gave me the tour backstage, and I said something like, 'Hey I'm just glad you're not sacrificed to the Undertaker,' something like that, something incredibly dumb. She smiled and said, 'Oh you're a fan! Oh good, thank goodness!' Because you could be one of the best television writers in the business, but if you're going into that machine with no knowledge at all of the characters, and the wrestlers, and the history of the product, then you've really got an uphill battle. It's not impossible, but it's really really difficult," Brian said. (20:23 - 20:54)

Brian Gewirtz on why he was calm while interacting with Stephanie McMahon and others backstage in WWE

In the same interview with Ariel Helwani, the former head writer for WWE spoke about how, during his tour, he didn't freak out and ask for an autograph from Stephanie McMahon.

He went on to detail why this was and how important it was to be professional in that job in WWE.

"I'm obviously, I'm a big fan, but it was never my dream to write at WWE, it was always to write for sitcoms and stuff. So I'm not freaking out or anything like that, I'm not like, 'Oh my God, can I get an autograph in case this gig doesn't work out?' You got to treat the job with a certain level of professionalism and everything. It was a little dichotomy, being a huge fan, but not treating it as such while you're there." (20:55 - 21:27)

